ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they’ve arrested a cheerleading instructor for putting a camera in a bathroom and secretly taking pictures of children and adults.

Montgomery County Police said Thursday that they’ve arrested 21-year-old Cristian Gill on charges of conducting visual surveillance of kids and adults without their consent.

Police said Gill worked as an instructor at Shockwave Allstars cheerleading studio in Rockville when the owner discovered that Gill had hidden a camera in a unisex bathroom.

Police said they seized electronic devices during a search of Gill’s home and found about 49 photographs that had been taken in Shockwave’s bathroom. Police said there were additional images and video files from the bathroom that had been deleted.

Gill is being held in jail without bond.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook