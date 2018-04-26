BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police have released more surveillance photos of suspects who allegedly shot a woman in her head before carjacking her early Sunday morning.

Victim Stephanie Woodyard, a bartender and mother of three, was leaving her shift at Filippo’s on South Conking Street near Eastern Avenue in Southeast Baltimore when a man and a woman approached her white 2003 Nissan Altima.

Woodyard says she recognized the woman who carjacked her as her last customer of the night. She says the woman was at the bar with a different man and she ordered a strawberry margarita.

Woodyard was discharged from the hospital Monday afternoon. She says doctors are worried about nerve damage, but she considers herself lucky.

The bullet entered above her eye and traveled under the skin, down her cheek where it exited.

Police have yet to find the victim’s car. Surveillance video showed the two suspects driving off in it.

