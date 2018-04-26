BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The suspense continues to build as fans await the 2018 NFL Draft, and the question of who the Ravens will pick will finally be answered Thursday night.

The Ravens have the 16th overall pick in the draft, which runs April 26-28. The first round will be Thursday night.

For years, the Ravens’ front office has spoken proudly of their philosophy of selecting the best player available at each point in the draft — regardless of need. But that philosophy has changed, and rightfully so. Need matters, especially for a Ravens franchise that has missed the playoffs three straight years. They own the No. 16 overall pick and need immediate upgrades at specific positions.

WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano has some things to know about the Ravens’ draft.

QUARTERBACK

The Ravens head into the 2018 draft in what is, for them, an unusual position: For the first time in a decade, they have to consider the possibility of picking their quarterback of the future. Joe Flacco is still the starter 10 years after he was taken as a first-round pick. But age, falling production, and a big contract lead to thoughts of what’s next.

Two quarterbacks in this year’s draft are Heisman Trophy winners. Baker Mayfield from Oklahoma looks like a first-rounder, for sure. Mayfield is expected to get picked higher than the Ravens’ first-round slot.

Heisman winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville is a Ravens quarterback candidate. Jackson was more of a runner than a passer in college. Could he convert in the NFL?

WIDE RECEIVER

The Ravens have been on a mission to improve at wide receiver, and they’ll likely target some college talent at that position in the draft. Baltimore won’t have to look far — the University of Maryland has one of the best available in D.J. Moore, who’s expected to continue the Terps’ wide receiver lineage in the NFL.

Among the Terps who’ve come before him are Torrey Smith, drafted seven years ago by the Ravens in the second round. Smith also played for two Super Bowl winners: the Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Stefon Diggs is another Terp who’s made an impact in the NFL, drafted three years ago by the Minnesota Vikings. His last-second touchdown catch in the playoffs last season is a career-highlight for Diggs.

This year, it’s D.J. Moore, who is projected as a first-round pick after rising up the draft board when he was named Big Ten Receiver of the Year. Moore is one of the best in University of Maryland football history and an inspiration to the current Terps team.

Interesting to note that in their history, the Ravens have drafted just two players from the University of Maryland and both were wide receivers — Torrey Smith and Jermaine Lewis.

NEWSOME’S LAST DRAFT

Thursday’s draft ushers in a new class of college players into the pros — and this year, the draft ushers out Ozzie Newsome, who will conduct his final draft as Ravens general manager.

It’s a position he has held for all 22 years of the Ravens’ time in Baltimore, and he made his success through the draft: Picking 18 different Pro-Bowl honorees and, so far, two Hall of Famers.

Newsome’s in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a player, and he brought that competitive fire to the front office — the pressure cooker of the draft.

Newsome played college football at Alabama and that influence went with him to Baltimore.

In his time as Ravens GM, Newsome has picked nine players from his alma mater — more than he has drafted from any other school.

