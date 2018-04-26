BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Opioid addicts in Anne Arundel County can find help in police and fire stations.

This is the one-year anniversary of the county Safe Stations Program, part of the response to the opioid state of emergency imposed by Gov. Larry Hogan.

The Safe Stations Program is a round-the-clock service at all Anne Arundel County fire and police stations where addicts can get the help they need.

“Basically, I was in and out of jails and prison my whole adult life,” a recovering addict who used the service said. “Last time I got out of jail, I was homeless and had nowhere to go and started using again. They saved my life.”

Hogan spoke at the Brooklyn Park Volunteer Fire Company.

“We’re still under a state of emergency where all of our state agencies are working just like we would in a crisis from a hurricane or some other natural disaster because this one is much bigger. It’s more of a crisis, it’s killing more people,” Hogan said.

Fifty-six people in Anne Arundel County have died of overdoses so far this year. The year-to-date total of overdoses is 332.

Safe Stations is a model program, and the governor says there’s money to help open more in other jurisdictions.

“The folks here are out talking to a number of other counties about how it works,” Hogan said, referring to the state’s opioid operational command center. “This is an all-hands-on-deck emergency.”

The state has allocated $600 million to fighting the opioid crisis.

