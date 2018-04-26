BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland will welcome thousands of visitors to their campus for an all-day celebration.

Saturday, April 28, is their annual “Maryland Day” celebration, where they’ll host free events for the whole family.

As part of our community connection, WJZ is proud to support Maryland Day celebrations.

This will be the school’s 20th annual Maryland Day.

The university is inviting current students, staff, families or prospective students to check out their college town and explore the endless opportunities.

It’s the biggest party at the University of Maryland, welcoming visitors to explore their 1,200-acre campus.

“We’re going to have wind tunnels, we’re going to have ice cream, we’re going to have farm animals, technology, but we’re also going to have the insect petting zoo,” said UMD entomology professor Michael Raupp.

There are hundreds of free events and exhibits to check out, including some creepy crawlers.

“Learn about insects, the many things they contribute to our ecosystem and ecology,” Raupp added.

Visitors will be able to interact with faculty in various departments, watch performances and even grab a bite to eat while strolling through the six learning neighborhoods.

If you need help getting around, you can access the Maryland Day website on your phone to plan out your day.

“Part of the overall theme of Maryland Day is to educate the general public about cool things we are working on here at the university and how we contribute to the citizens of the state and world,” Paula Shrewsbury, UMD entomologist, said.

It’s the chance to see and experience new things at the University of Maryland’s annual open house.

“That’s what a public institution is for,” Raupp said. “We generate knowledge, but once we have that knowledge, we love to share it with people.”

A day to discover this vibrant college town and discover the meaning of Terp pride.

Maryland Day is April 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Shuttles will also provide free rides on campus.

Click here for more information on the Maryland Day schedule.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook