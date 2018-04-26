BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Baltimore County.

According to police, they responded to Philadelphia Road and Kenwood Road for reports of a crash at 11:33 Wednesday night.

#BCoPD Crash Team investigating an overnight fatal motorcycle crash at Philadelphia Road and Kenwood Road, 21237. A third vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the crash. Please call (410) 307-2020 with any information. ^SV https://t.co/Gt9cxZUe8F — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) April 26, 2018

Investigators determined a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound on Philadelphia Road when it was struck from behind by a 2002 Harley Davidson.

The driver of the Harley was identified as Michael James Genco, 53. Officials say Genco was ejected off the motorcycle and struck by another car traveling westbound on Philadelphia Road. This car is described as a gray sedan and it did not remain at the scene of the crash.

Genco was transferred to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police ask anyone with information about the gray sedan to contact them at 410-307-2020.

