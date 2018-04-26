BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday was a perfect spring day all across the region, with mild temperatures and sunny skies.

Overnight, clouds are increasing and rain will develop later on. It should create a wet morning commute.

Warmer air will move in with some sun on Saturday, but a shower is possible by later in the day.

Cooler and drier air will follow on Sunday, but it should be at least mostly to partly sunny.

