BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You can get into a movie for just $5 on Tuesdays at AMC Theaters.

According to the Kansas-based theater company, they are bringing back $5 Ticket Tuesdays for any AMC Stubs Member.

You can sign-up on their website here.

For an additional $5, you can also get popcorn and a soda.

Everyone likes a deal!

AMC has several locations in the Baltimore area including White Marsh, Security Square and Owings Mills.

