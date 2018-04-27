BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating after seven people were shot Thursday in five different incidents. Two of the victims died from their injuries.

5:20 p.m.

Officers say they were called to the 600 block of Shirley Avenue after gunshots were heard in the area. They found a man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was transported to the hospital where police say he died as a result of his injuries.

6:10 p.m.

Officers were called to the intersection of Lanvale and Bond Street for a report of a shooting. They say they found three shooting victims. One 31-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot would to the foot, one 23-year-old woman had a gunshot wound in the leg, and one 19-year-old woman was shot in the stomach. Officials say they believe the victims were shot while they were in the 1600 block of Lanvale Street. They were all transported to the hospital.

7:25 p.m.

Officers arrived at the 3600 block of Old York Road where they say they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

7:30 p.m.

Officer reported to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. They say they found an adult male who was shot in his upper body. According to investigators, the victim was in the 3100 block of Baker Street when he was shot.

8:30 p.m.

Officers say they heard gunshots coming from the 2900 block of Belmont Avenue. They investigated and found a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police ask anyone with information about any of these shootings to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

