PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — The price of cigarettes was what caused a 39-year-old Maryland man to allegedly run over a 7-Eleven clerk early Wednesday morning.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, officers were called to the convenience store at 8930 Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena around 2:16 a.m. for a call about a hit-and-run.

The store clerk told police that the suspect, Ryan Lamar Jenkins, allegedly argued with the clerk over the price of cigarettes, becoming disorderly. When the clerk left the store to grab the suspect’s tag number, the suspect allegedly drove the car onto the sidewalk and struck the clerk.

Ryan Lamar Jenkins

He then fled the area.

Officers went to home listed on the vehicle’s registration and found the vehicle parked outside the Pasadena home. They found the suspect and placed him under arrest. Jenkins was charged with first-degree assault.

The clerk was injured, suffering a broken arm and was taken to Shock Trauma.

Comments (2)
  1. Kevin Miller says:
    April 27, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Sad story.

  2. WAS (@WASinNottingham) says:
    April 27, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Jenkins will be charged and deservedly so, but if he shot at the clerk, main street media would blame the gun.

