BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In celebration of the 25th anniversary of “The Sandlot,” fans will have the opportunity to watch the classic baseball film on the scoreboard at Camden Yards.

The special screening will be held after the 4 p.m. game against the New York Yankees on June 2.

A limited number of ticket packages are available, which include tickets to the movie and an exclusive t-shirt.

The screening is part of a series of themed events at the Orioles’ stadium this season. Find more information about Orioles Theme Nights here.

The Orioles also launched another initiative that is drawing families to the park. “Kids Cheer Free” offers free game tickets for Orioles fans age 9 and younger. With the promotion, adults who purchase a regularly-priced Upper Deck ticket can add up to two additional free tickets for children who fit the age requirements.

