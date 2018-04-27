NFL DRAFT 2018: Ravens Pick QB, TE In First RoundRavens Seek Encore On Day 2 Of Draft After Wild 1st Round | Ravens Sign WR Willie Snead For 2-Year Contract
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men have been arrested for a home invasion in Somerset County.

Michael Delaney Kingery, 39, and Robert Tyler Waltemeyer, 26, have been charged with home invasion, burglary, first- and second-degree assault, armed robbery, theft and related weapons and other charges, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers responded to a home on Greenwood School Road in Princess Anne for a reported home invasion around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the victim, who had been injured in the incident.

Police say two men came to the home and knocked on the door. When the victim answered, the two suspects forced their way into the home and hit the victim repeatedly on his head with what was described as a pistol and a “police-style” baton.

Several items were stolen before the men fled the scene.

During the investigation, Kingery and Waltemeyer were identified as suspects and arrest warrants were obtained for both men.

The investigation is ongoing.

