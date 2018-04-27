NFL DRAFT 2018: Ravens Pick QB, TE In First RoundNewsome Has Plenty Holes To Fill In Last Draft With RavensRavens Sign WR Willie Snead For 2-Year Contract
Filed Under:Fatal crash, Uber

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police investigate a fatal crash on Crain Highway.

Officials say a Chevrolet was traveling southbound on Crain Highway when it struck a Toyota traveling eastbound on MD-175 at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday.

The Toyota was operating as an Uber. Despite it catching fire, the driver was able to escape the car and was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with serious injuries. The driver has been identified as Mohamed G. Elsdeg Ahmed, 40.

The passenger of the car, Raymond Quartuci, 28, died at the scene.

aacort 3fatal Uber Passenger Killed In Anne Arundel Car Crash

Courtesy: Mike Hugg

The driver of the Chevrolet, Heather Ferns Boyer, 44, and her passenger, Katherine L. Goodman, 62, were taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries.

Investigators say the crash was caused when Boyer failed to remain in a single lane and made an unsafe lane change.

An investigation is underway into if any charges will be filed.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch