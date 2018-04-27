BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police investigate a fatal crash on Crain Highway.

Officials say a Chevrolet was traveling southbound on Crain Highway when it struck a Toyota traveling eastbound on MD-175 at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday.

The Toyota was operating as an Uber. Despite it catching fire, the driver was able to escape the car and was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with serious injuries. The driver has been identified as Mohamed G. Elsdeg Ahmed, 40.

The passenger of the car, Raymond Quartuci, 28, died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Heather Ferns Boyer, 44, and her passenger, Katherine L. Goodman, 62, were taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries.

Investigators say the crash was caused when Boyer failed to remain in a single lane and made an unsafe lane change.

An investigation is underway into if any charges will be filed.

