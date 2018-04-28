BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Hazel Street.

Police say they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene in South Baltimore.

The first victim is a 32-year-old woman who was shot in her arm while the second victim is a 22-year-old woman who was shot in her back.

Both of the victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment and their conditions are unknown at this time.

Investigators believe the victims may have been involved in a argument prior to the shooting but anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

