BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saturday was a beautiful day to try to make Baltimore’s streets a little more beautiful.

Mayor Catherine Pugh was among those taking part in the 19th annual Spring Cleanup.

This year’s citywide event was among the largest ever. More than 5,000 volunteers signed up to help pick up trash.

The event also coincided with 20 new recycling bins being installed across the city this year.

