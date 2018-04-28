BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Largo on Saturday.

Maryland State Police responded to the crash on northbound Branch Avenue at Moores Road just after 11 a.m.

Witnesses told police that the driver of a Toyota failed to stop at a stop sign and entered into the intersection, hitting a Honda motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified as 41-year-old Dontay Demus, was taken to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the car, 57-year-old Patricia Arline-Young, and a passenger, 89-year-old Sara Arline, were not injured in the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded will be conducting a detailed crash reconstruction. The investigation will then head to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for review regarding charges.

