BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of Ravens fans flocked to the Inner Harbor on Saturday to celebrate the 2018 NFL draft.

A sea of purple packed downtown Baltimore as the Ravens hosted their second annual Ravens Draft Fest.

Fans watched day three of the draft and even met some of the players.

Some of this year’s draft picks attended the event, along with cheerleaders.

An autograph and photo session was also offered.

The Ravens party also included food trucks, football drills and tailgate games.

