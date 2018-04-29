BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A new report shows Baltimore County Police could be doing more to deescalate situations dealing with mental illness.

Baltimore County requested the assessment to see what officers can do better to serve those in a mental health emergency.

The report shows there are weak spots in the program that could serve the Baltimore County community better.

An independent, year-long review of Baltimore County’s Crisis Response System by the Council of State Governments reveals a need for “significant improvements.”

“So, we’ve already established this good, working relationship. And the report indicates that our process is a good one,” said Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. We’re just trying to figure out ways that we can make it better and I’m looking forward to implementing those ideas.”

For a decade, mental health professionals have worked alongside Baltimore County Police officers, but the report reveals Mobile Crisis Teams can only respond to 30 percent of calls where they are needed, and crisis beds are regularly unavailable.

“We’re always looking after the fact at how do we do it better the next time,” said Baltimore County Police Chief Terrance Sheridan. “How do we do it so that we don’t have these outcomes? And fortunately for us, I think we’re a very good organization and we learn from every case.”

Some cases involving mentally ill Baltimore County citizens have ended in death. In 2016, Korryn Gaines–armed with a shotgun–was shot and killed by police after a day-long standoff.

RELATED: Jury In Korryn Gaines Civil Trial Awards Her Family $37M In Damages

Attorneys say police knew she was mentally ill–and didn’t handle the case appropriately.

The County is now tasked with taking the council’s suggestions and putting them to practice.

“The idea for us is to try and treat this as an illness as opposed to a crime,” Kamenetz added.

Baltimore County Police respond to about 7,600 mental health or behavioral calls every year.

The council also suggests follow-up and case management services need improvement might help reduce the number of calls to repeat individuals.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook