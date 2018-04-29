RENO, NV (WJZ) — Local bowling legend Danny Wisman has been selected as part of the 2018 United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame class.

Wiseman joined the Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Fame in 2013 and was rated No. 42 on the list of the PBA’s 50 greatest players in 2008.

He made his television debut in his hometown at the 1990 Fair Lanes open while capturing the first of his 12 tour titles. Wiseman also won the 2004 USBC Masters and was runner-up at the 2009 Masters, and in 2013 became the first bowler selected to the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame.

When asked about this latest award Wiseman said, ” I am honored, humbled and so grateful.” He continue to say, “I didn’t start bowling believing I’d be in any halls of fame. I just wanted to knock over pins.”

Wiseman is a graduate of Dundalk High School and has won more than $1.5 million dollars in his PBA career, he has also thrown 43 perfect 300 games in PBA competition.

