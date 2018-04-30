BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the packed gym at West Towson Elementary, 500 students, teachers, and staff saved their largest cheer for principal Susan Hershfeld.

There’s nothing quite like feeling the piercing screams of every kindergartner through 5th grader in a confined space.

They were celebrating the placing of a softball sized gold medallion around their principal’s neck.

A medallion held in place by an appropriately deep blue ribbon.

The ribbon and its color are important because this is the day the student body celebrated being named one of only six Blue Ribbon Schools in Maryland.

The principal tells WJZ that her staff and teachers made this designation possible.

The state test scores for West Towson are in the top 15% statewide. The Blue Ribbon designation comes after consideration of how much test scores have improved.

Outside workers prepare to mount a 7-foot tall sign in the shape of a blue ribbon to the front of the building.

Besides West Towson, Urbana Elementary in Frederick County, Fallston Middle School in Harford County, Waterloo Elementary School in Howard County, Bannockburn Elementary, and Luxmanor Elementary School in Montgomery County were the other Maryland recipients.

All of these schools are eligible for a national Blue Ribbon designation. The national awards will be announced in the fall.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook