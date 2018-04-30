WJZ WEATHER: Red Flag Warning In Effect For Parts Of Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bacon lovers unite!

This year you can enjoy some hot bacon with a cold beer during the Beer, Bacon & Music Festival.

There are two days and two locations in Maryland — May 19 in Frederick and June 19 in Laurel.

RELATED: Bacon Linked To Causing Cancer, Study Says

Festival goers can try bacon from the two ton bacon bar, including flavors like Old Bay, maple, and Sriracha, along with 75 varieties of beer.

beer bacon n music 4916 3283185037 o 400x300 Maryland Has An Entire Festival For Bacon Lovers

Courtesy Beer Bacon Music Festival

Event begins at noon for VIPs, then 1 p.m. for the general public. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch