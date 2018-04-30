BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bacon lovers unite!

This year you can enjoy some hot bacon with a cold beer during the Beer, Bacon & Music Festival.

There are two days and two locations in Maryland — May 19 in Frederick and June 19 in Laurel.

Festival goers can try bacon from the two ton bacon bar, including flavors like Old Bay, maple, and Sriracha, along with 75 varieties of beer.

Event begins at noon for VIPs, then 1 p.m. for the general public. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

