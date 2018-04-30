BALTIMORE (WJZ) — American University officials released a statement saying they, in partnership with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, have been unable to identify a suspect for a hate crime committed on the campus on May 1, 2017.

A statement from the university reads that all credible leads have been exhausted but if someone comes forward with new information, it will be investigated.

On May 1, 2017, someone placed bananas on nooses around the campus and wrote “AKA” on at least one of them, an apparent reference to Alpha Kappa Alpha, an African American sorority.

The incident occurred on the same day that AKA member Taylor Dumpson became the school’s first black student government president.

The university had released surveillance footage of a person of interest and offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to positive identification of the suspect back in May 2017.

In the university statement, AU President Sylvia M. Burwell said she recognized the anger and grief many students may be feeling from the lack of results and understood this is not the outcome many were hoping for.

“The best way I know to move forward is to continue to work together as a community and focus on actions to improve the well-being and safety of all,” Burwell’s statement read. “We will not waver from our commitment to ensure that ours is an inclusive, safe campus for everyone.” Burwell also acknowledged steps the university took to improve public safely and the launch of their “Plan for Inclusive Excellence.”

