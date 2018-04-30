BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that sent a suspect to the hospital.

The Prince George’s County Police Department was helping Metropolitan Police Department officers serve an arrest warrant in Greenbelt Monday afternoon.

The suspect was wanted on armed robbery and shooting warrants.

As officers went to arrest the suspect at an apartment on Cherrywood Ln., one officer shot the suspect, who was taken to an area hospital. The suspect’s condition is not known at this time.

No officers were injured during this shooting. Police have not yet released details on what led up to the shooting.

No further information has been released at this time.

We are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on Cherrywood Ln in Greenbelt. PRELIM: officers were assisting MPD execute arrest warrant on armed robbery/shooting suspect. (1/3) — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) April 30, 2018

While attempting to arrest the suspect inside of an apartment, 1 officer discharged weapon, striking the suspect 1 time. Suspect was taken to the hospital. No officers were hurt. (2/3) — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) April 30, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook