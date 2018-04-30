BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A perfect start to this week with bright sunshine and seasonal temperatures.

This morning we dropped to 37 , but warmed to 70 by afternoon!

Tomorrow and the rest of the week will be unseasonably warm!

We expect to hit 80 tomorrow and upper 80’s on Wednesday. We may get to 90 on Thursday!

We skipped spring all together!

