By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A perfect start to this week with bright sunshine and seasonal temperatures.

This morning we dropped to 37 , but warmed to 70 by afternoon!

Tomorrow and the rest of the week will be unseasonably warm!

We expect to hit 80 tomorrow and upper 80’s on Wednesday. We may get to 90 on Thursday!

We skipped spring all together!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch