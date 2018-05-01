BALTIMORE (AP) — A man who claimed that a police officer’s “hip throw” injured his knee is set to be paid $50,000 by Baltimore’s spending panel.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Board of Estimates is set to vote on the payment Wednesday, which would settle Matthew Fenderson’s lawsuit against the city.

City lawyers said Fenderson refused to identify himself when questioned by Officer Orlando Guerrero in a convenience store known for drug deals in 2016. They said the officer left, but Fenderson followed him, yelling expletives. Guerrero then threw him down and charged him with disorderly conduct.

The charges were dismissed and city lawyers recommended the settlement, citing video evidence and a witness prepared to testify the arrest was unwarranted.

The same panel may pay $9 million to a man who spent 20 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder. James Owens was cleared by DNA evidence more than a decade ago.

