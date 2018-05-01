DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 51-year-old motorcyclist was killed when a tree being removed in a wooded area in Davidsonville hit and killed the rider, police say.

Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the area of Patuxent River Road and Darcey Lane for a single-vehicle crash around 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say a BMW motorcycle was riding south on Patuxent River Road when a tree removal service was taking down trees in a wooded area just off the northbound side of Patuxent River Road.

Authorities say a tree that was being removed fell in the opposite intended direction and struck the motorcyclist, identified as Michael Anthony Morales.

The driver was declared dead at the scene and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. The fallen tree was determined to be the primary cause of the crash. Speed or alcohol don’t appear to have contributed to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook