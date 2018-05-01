BALTIMORE (WJZ) — FBI agents are searching for a child predator they say is sending packages in the mail to young girls.

Authorities say over 50 packages have been sent to minor girls at their elementary schools in New Jersey, South Carolina, Virginia and Alabama.

The packages contain letters with the writer claiming to be a 14-year-old boy who was bullied named Artur Bhuck of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The letters are asking the girls to e-mail him back.

Agents also traced the IP address of the e-mail to websites where the user discusses girls underwear and types of music to listen to when visiting pen pals in Phenix City, Alabama.

A southwest predator alert is in effect and the FBI is urging parents to call if they receive a similar package.

