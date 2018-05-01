Filed Under:Child Predators, FBI

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — FBI agents are searching for a child predator they say is sending packages in the mail to young girls.

Authorities say over 50 packages have been sent to minor girls at their elementary schools in New Jersey, South Carolina, Virginia and Alabama.

The packages contain letters with the writer claiming to be a 14-year-old boy who was bullied named Artur Bhuck of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The letters are asking the girls to e-mail him back.

Agents also traced the IP address of the e-mail to websites where the user discusses girls underwear and types of music to listen to when visiting pen pals in Phenix City, Alabama.

A southwest predator alert is in effect and the FBI is urging parents to call if they receive a similar package.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch