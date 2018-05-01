GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Jango, the police dog, was having a case of the Tuesday last week when he refused to get into his deputy’s car to go to work.

Cassie Costin, of Glen Burnie, captured the moment when her husband, an Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s deputy, tried to get Jango into his police car, but the dog refused.

Deputy Ryan Costin can be seen in the video asking Jango to get into the backseat of the cruiser, but Jango lies on the ground instead waiting for a belly rub.

Cassie explained she received a text from her husband after he walked out the door to go to work saying he was ready to head out but Jango was not having it. That was when she glanced outside the window of her home to see her husband trying to convince the dog to get in the car and started to film the scene.

Deputy Costin eventually convinced Jango to go to work with some positive reinforcement.

The Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office shared the video last week, saying “A beautiful Spring day makes the best Deputies want to play hooky!! Yes we all love working at the Sheriff’s Office, but just like our human Deputies, when spring fever hits even our awesome K-9’s just want to go to the park and lie in the cool grass and maybe play a little catch….or um fetch!!”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook