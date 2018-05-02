HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — 911 calls have been released from a violent incident last week when police say a man shot his wife then gathered the children in his truck and left them with strangers at a Hanover restaurant before committing suicide.

“They said their father just killed their mother. The father was here and he said, ‘Take these boys and call 911,'” Karen Palmer told police. Palmer said her family was at the Arundel Mills Red Lobster to celebrate a birthday.

Palmer can be heard in the call to police as she tries to comfort the three boys whose father just killed their mother, according to police.

“Guys, did you see anything? Did you see what happened? You did? They saw it,” Palmer said.

The children’s mother, Amber Cox, was shot and killed in the family’s home in Woodstock on April 25.

Records show police had been called to the home at least twice for arguments the day before the murder.

The father, Harry Rey, committed suicide on a rural road in Severn, police say.

Two memorial funds to help the children have raised more than $5,000. The boys are staying with relatives.

Cox’s funeral is scheduled for Friday.