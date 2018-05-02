BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Rapper Kanye West sparked outrage on Tuesday after calling American slavery a “choice” during an interview, and actor Wendell Pierce responded with a firestorm of tweets.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years, for 400 years, that sounds like a choice,” West said on “TMZ Live” after questions on his pro-President Donald Trump posts and pictures that caused a dust-up last week. “You was there for 400 years, and it’s all of y’all?”

“Do you feel like I’m thinking free and feeling free?” West asked the TMZ employees in the room.

“I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything,” TMZ’s Van Lathan quickly cracked back at West, as many would in the ensuing hours.

Lathan said while West gets to live the elite artist’s life, “the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats in our lives. We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was our choice.”

West received widespread backlash for the controversial comments on social media — including from Pierce, who played Detective William “Bunk” Moreland in the Baltimore crime drama “The Wire.”

It is clear that @kanyewest is being sensational for the sake of publicity. I could care less about that. But for you to use the murder and holocaust of slavery for your own self aggrandizement is at the core of your vile appeasement of white supremacists. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) May 2, 2018

You glorify those that murdered our mothers & fathers,raped our women, & swelled our numbers with bastards. You @kanyewest embrace those who inhumanly experimented on our bodies to watch the ravage of death for decades in Tuskegee. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) May 2, 2018

You @kanyewest need to visit the new memorial of the lynching victims, Whitney Plantation of Louisiana, Goreé Island, the Slavery museum of Liverpool and learn about the suffering of this nightmare of human history. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) May 2, 2018

The visit the grave of Aristile Harris, sold as a nigger and a half with his mother, as he lost the rest of his brothers, sisters, and father to the darkness of separation, never to see them again. He was my great grandfather who created a family he lost to slavery. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) May 2, 2018

Apologize to his spirit and the souls of all our ancestors who were denied the life of privilege you lead. When that is done, I pray the world chooses to forget you and the trite, monotony you call music. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) May 2, 2018

Symone D. Sanders, political commentator and CNN contributor, led the rest of the anti-West chorus on Twitter.

“Kanye is a dangerous caricature of a ‘free-thinking’ black person in America,” Sanders tweeted. “Frankly, I am disgusted and I’m over it. Also (I can’t believe I have to say this): Slavery was far from a choice.”

Others put it more briefly.

“Slavery wasn’t a choice,” Russ Bengtson tweeted, “but listening to Kanye is.”

West also told TMZ that he became addicted to opioids that doctors prescribed after he had liposuction surgery in 2016. He was hospitalized for a week and had to cut short his “Pablo” tour. West said the painkillers drove him to a “breakdown,” which became a “breakthrough” when he found himself again.

West also doubled down on his love of the president, which Trump has been returning in tweets.

“I just love Trump,” West said, adding that most in hip-hop agreed with him before Trump became president. “Trump is one of rap’s favorite people.”

