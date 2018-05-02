BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A multiple-car pileup has shut down I-70 east and west in Howard County.

The accident occurred near Exit 82 near Route 40 eastbound. Twelve vehicles were involved in the crash, excluding the vehicles that are on a car carrier.

UPDATE Howard Co. – All lanes EB and left lane WB I-70 remain closed past exit 82- US 40. Please use alternate routes. VJ #MDOTNews #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/kRiVoVHxmL — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) May 2, 2018

Maryland State Highway Administration officials encourage motorists to avoid the area.

I-70 west has since been reopened, while the cleanup on the east lane has kept the lane closed.

This is a developing story.

