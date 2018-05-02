Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A multiple-car pileup has shut down I-70 east and west in Howard County.
The accident occurred near Exit 82 near Route 40 eastbound. Twelve vehicles were involved in the crash, excluding the vehicles that are on a car carrier.
Maryland State Highway Administration officials encourage motorists to avoid the area.
I-70 west has since been reopened, while the cleanup on the east lane has kept the lane closed.
This is a developing story.
