BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to a service disruption in the Northeast corridor, the Maryland Transit Administration said Amtrak 151 will not operate Thursday morning.

The service runs between Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

MARC Train – Attention MARC Commuters: Due to a Service Disruption Amtrak 151 will not operate this morning. https://t.co/no7xSNnlJZ — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) May 3, 2018

MTA is offering alternative Southbound MARC Trains from Perryville. MARC 517 and 525 are departing at 6:30 a.m. and 8:35 a.m.

