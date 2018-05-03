BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People nationwide continued the tradition of spreading joy and love through random acts of kindness on Thursday in honor of former Ravens tight end Todd Heap’s late daughter’s birthday.
Heap was moving a truck that ran over and killed his 3-year-daughter, Holly, in the driveway of their suburban home in Phoenix last April. Heap and his family received an outpouring of condolences and sympathy from friends, former teammates, fans and the NFL after the tragic death.
The family asked participants last year to take photos of their acts of kindness and post them on social media with the hashtag #hugsfromhollyday.
“Holly was known to give the best hugs, and her love for everyone and everything in life was contagious. Let’s spread this joy as we scatter sunshine in Holly’s honor on her birthday.”
Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen tweeted that he left a $300 tip for at a restaurant in Manhattan Beach, California. He also donned a pink sweater.
Others across the country, including locally, got behind the idea for a second year.
Find out more about the #HugsFromHollyDay initiative here.
