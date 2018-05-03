BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People nationwide continued the tradition of spreading joy and love through random acts of kindness on Thursday in honor of former Ravens tight end Todd Heap’s late daughter’s birthday.

Heap was moving a truck that ran over and killed his 3-year-daughter, Holly, in the driveway of their suburban home in Phoenix last April. Heap and his family received an outpouring of condolences and sympathy from friends, former teammates, fans and the NFL after the tragic death.

The family asked participants last year to take photos of their acts of kindness and post them on social media with the hashtag #hugsfromhollyday.

From hugsfromholly.com:

“Holly was known to give the best hugs, and her love for everyone and everything in life was contagious. Let’s spread this joy as we scatter sunshine in Holly’s honor on her birthday.”

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen tweeted that he left a $300 tip for at a restaurant in Manhattan Beach, California. He also donned a pink sweater.

#hugsfromhollyday My random act of kindness in Holly’s name was taking my mom out to sushi and tipping a little extra 😋

What did you do?!?!? pic.twitter.com/jjrSGSoLT7 — Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) May 3, 2018

Others across the country, including locally, got behind the idea for a second year.

Today we are honoring Holly Heap. You can be involved by wearing pink, sharing hugs and spreading random acts of kindness in your community. Post your pictures using #hugsfromhollyday pic.twitter.com/EHhnAb5LOh — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 3, 2018

A little #Pink today for former @Ravens tight-end, Todd Heap. #HugsFromHollyDay. https://t.co/wqwYzqeSYn 1. Wear Pink

2. Plan to share hugs and spread love through acts of kindness in your community

3. Post your pictures using #HugsFromHollyDay pic.twitter.com/L2vl4k5D83 — T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) May 3, 2018

Thank you to the Heap family for the beautiful flowers. Todd Heap and his family sent flowers to every @nfl team for #HugsFromHollyDay in memory of their beloved Holly. Learn more about Hugs from Holly Day ➡️ https://t.co/hnlTjmjWnr pic.twitter.com/vL8bNuH6F0 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 3, 2018

So it being the last day, we went campus today and offered hugs and cookies to everybody to best keep the memory of Holly Heap. So today we invite you, to share a hug and love for those around you. Capture the moment & use #HugsFromHollyDay thanks for joining us today. pic.twitter.com/5UOe2LVfM0 — SVU FOOTBALL (@SVUFootball) May 3, 2018

Spreading joy for Holly!! Helping strangers out with gas and groceries for #HugsFromHollyDay!! pic.twitter.com/INkWsG57vN — Chad Steele (@CSteele32) May 3, 2018

My awesome daughter Katherine & I are celebrating #hugsfromhollyday in support of Todd Heap & his family. How YOU can too: • Wear PINK

• Share hugs, spread joy & love through acts of heartfelt kindness.

• Capture your family spreading joy+post pics using #HugsFromHollyDay pic.twitter.com/Eu0ODkO6ag — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) May 3, 2018

Find out more about the #HugsFromHollyDay initiative here.

