WASHINGTON CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man and woman accused of killing the man’s grandmother and uncle in their home Wednesday.

Destiny Oyler and Darren Scott Warner have been charged with two counts each of of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft in the deaths of Evelyn and Jack Rowland.

The bodies of Evelyn and Jack Rowland were found inside their home Wednesday afternoon.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the working farm in 17000 block of Shepherdstown Pike in Sharpsburg after family members had found them dead.

Evelyn and her son, Jack, were both found dead with a gunshot wound

Investigators found that a shotgun was missing from a gun cabinet, and one of the home’s rear doors had been forced open.

During their investigation, detectives were told the Evelyn’s grandson, Darren Warner, was caught stealing from the farm and other family members. Warner had previously lived at the home for four years.

Authorities put a look out for a GMC pickup truck that was stolen from the farm, and Smithsburg police later found that truck in the driveway of a home on Crystal Falls Dr.

Officers saw Warner inside the truck, and later saw Destiny Oyler going through the truck, before going back into the home.

Oyler and Warner were taken into custody, and when authorities searched the home, they reportedly found the keys for the stolen truck, along with clothes that had stains consistent with possible blood spatter.

The two suspects are currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on no bond.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who purchased equipment, tools, or machinery from either Warner or Oyler recently, or anyone who received a large amount of coin currency from either suspect, to call Lt. Alton at (240) 313-2185.

