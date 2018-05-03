WJZ WEATHER: Code Orange Air Quality Alert For Second Day In A Row In Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Lindale Middle School

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Two students have been injured after one girl fell through a catwalk in the auditorium of an Anne Arundel County middle school and landed on another girl.

Anne Arundel County fire officials say the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday when a 12-year-old girl fell from a through a drop ceiling in the Lindale Middle School auditorium and landed on another 12-year-old girl.

The student who fell was taken via helicopter to Johns Hopkins Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

The student who the other girl fell on top of was also taken by ground to Hopkins with possibly serious but non-life threatening injuries.

