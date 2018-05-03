BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Newly released pictures reveal a closer look at the jaw-dropping aftermath of the deadly collision between a Baltimore City school bus and MTA bus more than a year ago.

The image is part of more than 2,000 pages of information released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board about the crash back on Nov. 1, 2016.

Chopper 13 was over the scene at the time of the early morning wreck that claimed six lives and injured at least a dozen others.

Some survivors were left traumatized.

“I can’t really go back to work. I tried, but I couldn’t do it — my body wouldn’t let me,“ survivor Michelle Kennedy said.

The preliminary federal investigation into the crash primarily centers on school bus driver Glenn Chappell.

Investigators quickly found that Chappell suffered from a history of seizures and other medical conditions that should’ve kept him from ever being behind the wheel.

They also found that he has been involved in several other crashes over the years and eight days before the deadly accident, coworkers called 911 because they believed he was having a seizure.

WJZ spoke with his grandson days after the crash.

“If the physical or medical background check was done, and they found that he had a condition like this, that they absolutely should not of given him the position,” he said.

Thursday’s report includes a comprehensive medical background on Chappell, which notes that the chief medical examiner found the cause of death was multiple injuries from the accident.

However, that same report also details Chappell’s failure to report and habit of denying having any medical issues to certified medical examiners.

It’s also noted that in some cases, his personal doctors didn’t report treating him for a seizure to the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration after 1990 and were not required to do so.

In the past, the NTSB has suggested major reforms in the way the city and state vet school bus drivers.

The city did cut ties with the company that hired Chappell.

Earlier this year, an independent audit of the crash found that the city wasn’t doing enough to prevent similar crash from occurring.

City schools are firing back, saying many of the changes and criticisms pointed out had already been implemented or corrected.

Read the full NTSB report here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook