BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a newborn is in critical condition after a pregnant Baltimore County woman died after being shot by her husband.

30-year-old Eric Maurice Glass has been arrested in the shooting death of his wife, Jasmine Alisha Kennedy.

According to Baltimore County police, the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, at their home in the 2500 block of Wentworth Rd.

Responding officers found Kennedy suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.

Doctors were able to remove the child, but Kennedy was placed on life support. On Wednesday, Kennedy was pronounced dead after being taken off from life support.

The newborn child was last listed in critical but stable condition.

Investigators determined that Glass shot Kennedy, before shooting himself in the head, according to police. Glass is then accused of punching Glass’ 14-year-old son.

The children inside the home then fled to a neighbor’s house, before Glass went over to that house and assaulted the residents there.

Glass was later detained by another neighbor, who held him until police arrived on scene to take him into custody.

Glass currently faces charges of first-degree assault, attempted first-degree murder, second-degree child abuse, third-degree burglary, and second-degree assault, but the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office will upgrade Glass’ charges following Kennedy’s death.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook