BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Every day, all around the world, people tune into three wildlife web cameras that are set up in Maryland.

From Baltimore to the Eastern Shore, they’re tucked near nests to give a live feed of birds common to the Chesapeake Bay. These cameras are drawing international interest in local conservation efforts.

“They’re live web cameras, high resolution,” Chesapeake Conservancy President Joel Dunn said. “They allow you to have an intimate view of these charismatic birds’ life histories.”

In 2017, 10 million people worldwide logged into the organization’s three webcams. The cameras show nests of peregrine falcons, great blue herons, and ospreys.

“Some of these birds, like the peregrine falcon, nest on the 33rd floor of the TransAmerica building in Baltimore,” Dunn said. “The herons nest 100 feet up in trees, in colonies of 30 nests. It’s very hard to get an eye on their life.”

And, on new lives. The osprey nest has eggs expected to hatch in late May.

Dunn said baby birds always draw in a big audience, and with it, an international interest in restoring a local treasure: the Chesapeake Bay.

“We want to connect people to the wildlife in the Chesapeake Bay, so they love it, so they vote for it, so they donate to its protection,” Dunn said. “So they might even commit their career to its conservation. One way to make people love the Chesapeake is to share it with them.”

The cameras are a partnership between the Chesapeake Conservatory, Explore.org, and The Crazy Osprey Family.

Click here to view the webcams on the Chesapeake Conservatory’s website.

