BALTIMORE (WJZ) — UPDATE: Police say they have found the parents of a toddler found walking in the street on Ramblewood Rd.

Police are searching for the parents of a toddler found walking in the street in the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road.

Police say they were called by concerned citizens around 6:45 Friday morning.

Officials say the toddler told them his name is Hassan Jones and that he’s 2-years-old.

Police ask anyone with information as to the toddlers parents to call at 410-396-2455. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

