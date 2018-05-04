BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s like the Super Bowl for students, as schools throughout Baltimore are honored for getting students to eat healthy and head outside to play.

It’s like a little Lombardi Trophy, but it has big meaning to this crew.

“We come here to promote healthy lifestyle, healthy nutrition,” Ravens punter Sam Koch said. “To promote confidence in these kids to go out there and promote a healthier lifestyle.”

Koch joined more than 150 students and faculty from throughout Baltimore to honor their involvement in the “Fuel Up To Play 60 Campaign.”

“We have something called “student day, every year” that is something that is the whole day–based on Fuel Up to Play 60. There’s a lot of variety of activities that we do,” student Alec Vida said.

“I’m really excited to play with Fuel Up To Play 60,” student Sophia Altomare said. “It keeps me active and it’s really healthy.”

The Play 60 campaign urges children to get outside and play for at least 60 minutes a day.

There’s also a huge emphasis on the importance of having a healthy breakfast.

“In Maryland, less than half of all low-income kids in Maryland have access to breakfast,” Tamlin Kelly said. “So there are about 400,000 low-income kids in public schools in Maryland, and less than half of them have access to breakfast.”

“Farm to school is our healthy eating plan,” one teacher says. “We actually have a walking pan, so we have a club that actually runs, a running club.”

Ten schools received a touchdown award for taking part in the Play 60 campaign.

The Fuel Up To Play 60 program is now in more than 70,000 schools and continues to grow.

