BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of students announced their college decisions at a special event at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.

The Baltimore City school celebrated the soon-to-be college freshmen’s decisions at an assembly where students announced their school. Many were given shirts with the words “Decision Day” across the front, while others were already showing their school spirit with university apparel.

Students were accepted to Ivy League schools, like Columbia University.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County was well represented.

Some students will head to the West Coast, attending Stanford University, University of Southern California and University of California, Los Angeles.

The military was also heavily represented.

May 1 marked national decision day as students across the country made their final college selection.

