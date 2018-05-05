BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One teenager has been killed and another has been injured in a shooting in East Baltimore on Saturday night.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Eden Street for a report of a shooting just after 6 p.m.
When they arrived, officers found a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.
Both victims were taken to an area hospital where the 17-year-old was pronounced dead.
Police are investigating a shooting that left another teen injured earlier in the day in West Baltimore.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup or Text a tip 443-902-4824.
