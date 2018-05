ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Derrick Coleman was last seen in the 2100 block of Eastern Avenue in Essex.

Coleman is 5-foot-8, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a gold necklace, black t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 410-887-0220.

