BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a teenager was shot several times in the back and legs in West Baltimore on Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of West Pratt and South Payson streets just after 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police found the 18-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-3221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

