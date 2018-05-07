KISSIMMEE, FL (WESH) — Police said a man was locked up after he was accused of trying to kill sex offenders.
Officers said he tried to set the men on fire.
Jorge Porto-Sierra has been formally charged with four counts of attempted premeditated murder.
Osceola County detectives said the 50-year-old confessed to deputies he tried to kill multiple people at the Friendly Village Inn on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.
After his March 7 arrest, Porto-Sierra said he arrived at the motel to “barbecue all the child molesters on fire and kill them.”
WESH 2 News confirmed at least two of the four victims are convicted sexual offenders.
Witnesses told deputies Porto-Sierra made several threats, screaming, “I’m going to kill you, child molester,” and allegedly began throwing gasoline on their front door.
Porto-Sierra is accused of breaking a hotel window to pour gasoline inside.
Witnesses said he was carrying a cigarette the whole time.
Another couple said Porto-Sierra rammed their car and poured gas on it.
When asked by deputies why he did not carry out his threats, Porto-Sierra said, “You got here too soon.”
Porto-Sierra remains behind bars at the Osceola County Jail.
He’s being held on no bond.
