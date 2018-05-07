BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are searching for Jonathan Kider, 59, as a person of interest for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Worchester County.

Police say they responded to the area of MD 589 and Gum Point Road in Berlin, Md. shortly after 10 p.m. They had received a report of a crash involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle.

The bicyclist died after being transported to Atlantic General Hospital. He has been identified but police have not yet released his identity pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle fled from the scene and Kider has been identified as a person of interest. He is being sought for questioning regarding the crash.

.@mdsp are searching for a person of interest to question him about a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday in Worcester County. READ and SHARE >> https://t.co/0UHMgQyPg7 pic.twitter.com/TuiBklDlr2 — MD State Police (@MDSP) May 7, 2018

Police ask anyone with contact with Kider to contact the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrak at 410-641-3101.

The investigation is ongoing.

