BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Topgolf will be coming to Baltimore.

The high-tech driving range is set to be part of Baltimore’s Southern Gateway Development.

There are currently no Topgolf locations in Maryland, but according to their website, a location in Germantown is coming soon.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS), located at 301 Stockholm St., is set to relocate to make way for Topgolf.

City officials and Topgolf are set to release more details Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.

