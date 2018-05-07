COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Defending champion Maryland is the top seed for the men’s NCAA lacrosse tournament.

The first round starts Saturday, and the Terps (12-3) will host the winner of Wednesday’s play-in game between Robert Morris and Canisius.

The other seven seeds, in order, are: Albany (14-2), Yale (13-3), Duke (13-3), Johns Hopkins (11-4), Loyola (12-3), Notre Dame (9-5) and Syracuse (8-6).

The rest of the field features Richmond (11-5), UMass (12-4), Villanova (10-5), Big East champion Georgetown (12-4), Virginia (12-5), Denver (12-3), and Ivy League champion Cornell (12-4).

