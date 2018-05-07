BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a suspect who they say shot a victim after attempting to rob him.

Police say they responded to an area hospital around 2:26 a.m. after receiving a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Once there, officers found an 18 year-old male with a gunshot wound in his side.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in the area of Strathmore and Harford Road, when he was approached by an unidentified suspect that attempted to rob him.

Police ask anyone with information in this case to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

