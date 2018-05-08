BROOKEVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are still on scene in Montgomery County investigating after three people were fatally shot inside a home and the suspect fatally shot himself following a standoff Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 22000 block of Brown Farm Way, near Brookeville, which is north of Olney and east of Gaithersburg.

Police remain on the scene in Brookeville where a man killed 3 people at a neighbor’s home after holding his wife hostage over the weekend. Neighbors say he was sometimes heavily armed and the the home was listed as a registered firearms dealer Black Widow Enterprises @wjz pic.twitter.com/9a5Gh8qrBg — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 8, 2018

Authorities say this started over the weekend, when 41-year-old Christopher Wilson Snyder held his wife hostage.

She managed to escape, and fled to a neighbor’s home, but Wilson soon followed.

Snyder reportedly fatally shot the neighbor, the neighbor’s friend who was visiting from out of town, and a contractor doing work on the neighbor’s deck.

Snyder then went back to his house and barricaded himself inside, according to police.

The barricade ended at 11 p.m. Monday, and when police breached Snyder’s door, he committed suicide.

According to reports, Snyder had a history of run-ins with police, and his address is listed as gun dealer Black Widow Enterprises, LLC.

A neighbor said Snyder was sometimes heavily armed.

